The Franklin County Emergency Management Office is looking for someone to take over as special needs coordinator at the EOC.
The job pays 32,400 dollars a year plus you get benefits after 90 days.
The job includes receptionist duties, maintaining department files and records as well as compiling and preparing reports and other data.
They coordinate with the Department of Health and transportation agencies to ensure that members of the community with major medical concerns are safely evacuated and returned home when it is safe.
You would also maintain the emergency management website, social media and send messages through Alert Franklin along with many other duties.
You need excellent communication skills, must be able to handle confidential records, able to multi-task, be a self-starter, and be able to work in a highly stressful environment.
You also must be available and prepared to respond to any emergency/disaster or potential emergency, twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week if the Emergency Management Office is activated.
Applications can be obtained f from the Franklin County Emergency Management Office at the Apalachicola airport or on-line at https://www.franklincountyflorida.com/resources/job-postings/
You have until this Friday, May the 24th to apply.
