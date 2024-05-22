The South Gulf County Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual South Gulf Butt Roast this weekend, with proceeds helping support equipment purchases and training for the department.
Primarily, the money is used for essential needs not covered in the Fire Department’s budget including Water Rescue & Beach Safety, First Emergency Responders and maintaining the 20 Beach Flag Warning system at Indian Pass and Cape San Blas.
They will grill and sell just shy of 500 Boston Butts this year.
The 8-10 lb. pork shoulders are coming from the Piggly Wiggly in Port St. Joe.
The meat is seasoned with Bad Byron’s Butt Rub out of Freeport and are treated with just the right amount of smoke from pecan-wood and 9+ hours of low-slow grilling courtesy of the new rotisserie grill owned by Boy Scout Troop 47 here in Port St. Joe.
This year they are also partnering with Two Fish Market in PSJ; which provides food to underprivileged families in the community.
The fire department is encouraging people who buy a butt, to buy a second Butt that will be donated to Two Fish Market.
So far about a dozen of the butts have been donated.
The Fire Department has already sold out of its pre-order Boston Butts, but there Is still a chance for people to get one.
The Fire Department will be cooking butts on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Scallop Republic and they always hold a few back to sell to people who walk up.
They will sell what they have each morning beginning at 10 AM on a first-come, first-served basis, so if you want one, get there early.
