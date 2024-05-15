NOAA Fisheries Announces the 2024 Gulf of Mexico Red Snapper Recreational Federal For-Hire Season
What/When:
The 2024 red snapper fishing season for vessels with a federal for-hire reef fish permit is 88 days in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
- The season for federally-permitted for-hire reef fish vessels will open at 12:01 a.m., local time, on June 1, 2024, and will close at 12:01 a.m., local time, on August 28, 2024.
- Private Anglers Note: Each Gulf of Mexico (Gulf) state will set the private angling season for state and federal waters. Please check with your state agency for specific dates.
How the Season Was Determined:
- The red snapper total recreational quota is 7,991,900 pounds whole weight. The private angling component is allocated 57.7% and the for-hire component is allocated 42.3% of the quota.
- For the federal for-hire component:
- The 2024 quota for the federal for-hire component is 3,380,574 pounds whole weight.
- The annual catch target for the federal for-hire component is 3,076,322 pounds whole weight, which is 91% of the quota.
- The number of days for the federal for-hire component to harvest its annual catch target was projected using recent catch rates and average weights of landed fish.
Regulations for Fishing in Federal Waters:
- Vessels with a Federal Gulf Charter/Headboat Permit for Reef Fish:
- Persons aboard a federally-permitted for-hire reef fish vessel cannot fish for or possess red snapper in federal or state waters when the federal for-hire season is closed.
- If the federal permit is transferred off the vessel, persons aboard the vessel cannot, at any time during that fishing year, fish for or possess red snapper in federal waters when the federal for-hire season is closed.
- These restrictions apply even if the vessel is not acting as a charter vessel; for example, the captain is taking his or her family fishing.
- These restrictions apply regardless of any other permit on the vessel.
- Relevant regulations: 50 CRF 622.39(c) and 622.41(q)(2)(iii)(B). These regulations can be viewed at https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-50/chapter-VI/part-622.
- Regulations regarding state licensed for-hire vessels without a Federal Gulf Charter/Headboat Permit for Reef Fish:
- The delegation of management to the Gulf states for the red snapper private angling component does not allow for-hire vessels to fish for or possess red snapper in or from federal waters without a federal for-hire permit.
- Please see state regulations relative to fishing for red snapper in state waters.
- Regulations regarding vessels with a Federal Gulf Commercial Reef Fish Permit:
- Persons aboard the vessel can recreationally fish for red snapper when the private angling season is open if they declare they are recreationally fishing when they hail out through the vessel monitoring system or call-in system.
- This does not apply if the vessel also has a Federal Gulf Charter/Headboat Permit for Reef Fish (see above).
- While on a recreational trip, each person aboard is restricted to the bag limit, no commercial quantities of any reef fish species can be on board, and the fish may not be sold.
- Relevant regulations: 50 CFR 622.39(b), 622.28(e), 622.38(a)(2). These regulations can be viewed at https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-50/chapter-VI/part-622.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What are the quotas and annual catch targets for 2024?
- The quota for red snapper in the Gulf combined for the commercial and recreational sectors is 16.31 million pounds whole weight. The recreational sector is allocated 49% of that total, which is 7,991,900 pounds whole weight. The federal for-hire component is allocated 42.3% of the recreational sector quota, or 3,380,574 pounds whole weight.
- The federal for-hire annual catch target is 91% of its quota, or 3,076,322 pounds whole weight (same as 2023). This buffer helps minimize the potential for a quota overage.
