Keep Franklin County Beautiful has expanded its aluminum recycling program to St. George Island.
Keep Franklin County Beautiful is a non-profit group that works to combat litter in the county and also works to promote recycling.
The group already has an aluminum recycling effort at the Apalachicola Farmer’s Market, where people can bring their aluminum cans every two weeks.
They also have collection sites at three businesses in Apalachicola.
And beginning this Saturday, people will be able to bring their aluminum cans to the St. George Inn on East Pine Street from 9 to 11.
The aluminum can recycling program will then be held the 1st and 3rd Saturdays of each month.
Recycling aluminum earns the group 50 cents for every pound of aluminum they collect, which is then reinvested in other efforts to keep Franklin County litter free.
The group is currently trying to raise enough money to buy a glass crushing machine which can convert glass bottles into sand which can be used for a variety of purposes.
If you would like to keep up with the group’s efforts and maybe help them in their work, be sure to like them on Facebook.
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61557106442951
