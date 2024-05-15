The completion date for the Franklin County Maritime Heritage Museum at Buddy Ward Park in Apalachicola has been pushed back to December.
Planning for the project began in 2015 and in 2022 the county was awarded nearly 190 thousand dollars from the Division of Historic Resources to fund the project.
The museum requires converting an old shucking house in Apalachicola into an interactive museum of the history of the local seafood industry.
The interior has been restored to resemble its original use an oyster shucking plant, complete with individual shucking “stalls” and a refrigeration room.
The exhibits, once complete, will cover Franklin County’s maritime history from cotton and lumber to seafood.
Once its finished, though, visitors will be able to watch videos on the oyster, shrimping, crabbing and fishing industry.
The delay at this point is getting custom fit display cases built and installed.
No one put in a bid when the county formally advertised for them, but the county has since contracted with the Conservation Corps of the Forgotten and Wilderness Coast, who agreed to build and install the custom display cases for just over 31 thousand dollars.
To allow for the work, the completion date has been moved from June 30th to December 31st.
