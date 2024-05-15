Franklin county is moving forward on a project to create a new communication system for first responders.
The new system will be needed in the future when the state transitions to a banded 800 MHz radio system.
The sheriff’s department is already set to receive a $1,500,000 grant from the Florida Legislature to outfit their department with radios that are compatible with the existing system and the state’s new 800 MHz system.
A fully operational and effective radio communication system will be extremely expensive and would require purchasing property for radio communications towers, programming, base stations, and purchasing radios for all first responder groups like fire departments city police and EMS.
County staff said there would be additional benefits to the project in that tower space could be rented to telecommunications providers to provide better internet broadband and cellular service within the county.
Franklin County applied for a 10-million-dollar grant through Triumph Gulf coast to fund the project, but have now been asked to split the grant request into two phases, the first being planning and design and the second phase would be construction.
The feeling is that once the design phase is complete, the county will have a better estimate of the total construction funding needed.
