Gulf County Chamber's - Membership Spotlight

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT
Timber Tide Outfitters is a new store located on Reid Avenue, in the heart of Port St. Joe, Florida and it features all your Favorite Brands like Free Fly, Fish Hippie, Marsh Wear, Aftco, Choona, Burlebo, & more!
Help us officially welcome Timber Tide Outfitters to the Gulf County business community, join us Thursday, May 23rd, 5 pm Et as we officially cut the ribbon!
𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝗧𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀
207 Reid Ave, Port St Joe, FL
(850) 227-7555
timbertideoutfitters@gmail.com
www.timbertideoutfitters.com
Excellence Physical Therapy provides a wide range of physical, aquatic, and occupational therapies to help patients alleviate pain, recover quickly, and sustain a healthy life.
Their dedicated & professional staff ensures the highest level of quality patient care.
Join us on Thursday, May 30, 5 pm ET, at their office located at 528B Cecil G Costin Blvd, Port St Joe, as we officially cut the ribbon and welcome Excellence Physical Therapy to the Gulf County business community!
𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗣𝗵𝘆𝘀𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗽𝘆
528B Cecil G Costin Blvd, Port St Joe
(850) 252-1414
Rich's Supermarket and Fuel Center is family owned and operated supermarket in Wewahitchka, Florida, offering fresh produce, meats, oysters, plants, mulch, and so much more!
Be sure to stop by and stock up with your favorite items!
𝗥𝗶𝗰𝗵'𝘀 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝘂𝗲𝗹 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿
201 W River Rd, Wewahitchka, FL
(850) 639-5343
richsiga@fairpoint.net
Students Can Receive a Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree for Free Starting Fall 2024 Semester
Panama City, FL– If you are a registered nurse looking to earn your Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree, this is a great time. The Gulf Coast State College Simply Health Scholars Program has received funds for the new scholarship cycle to be awarded for the Fall 2024 Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. Select nursing students will receive scholarships to fully cover their tuition and associated costs. Students who reside in Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Franklin, or Washington counties and are pursuing a BSN starting in the Fall 2024 semester, are encouraged to apply now. The deadline to apply is July 17, 2024.
"This is such a great opportunity for our students to earn a BSN degree for free,” states Dr. John Griggs. “We are very grateful to our partners at Simply Health once again for their generosity."
In 2021, GCSC and Simply Healthcare teamed up to help maintain a robust network of highly skilled health care providers in some of Florida’s most vulnerable communities, to invest in the next generation of health care heroes who will commit to post-graduate work in the Florida Panhandle.
For more information about the program and to apply, please visit https://www.gulfcoast.edu/tuition-aid/financial-aid/grants-and-scholarships/
For information about the BSN Program and how to apply, please contact Dr. John Griggs, jgriggs@gulfcoast.edu or (850) 913-3262.
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum Commemorates D-Day
Carrabelle, FL (May 5, 2024) – Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle is presenting a special exhibit commemorating the 80th Anniversary of D-Day. This exhibit will open on Tuesday, June 4 and will be on display until Saturday, July 20. The museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm. There is no charge for admission, but donations are gladly accepted.
When Camp Gordon Johnston opened in 1942 in Carrabelle, FL, its main purpose was to train entire infantry divisions, including the U. S. Army’s 4th Infantry Division and their support units in amphibious warfare. This training and the men who trained here would be put to the test on the heavily fortified beaches of Normandy, France on D-Day, June 6, 1944. The first amphibian infantry assault teams to arrive on French soil were from the 4th Infantry Division at Utah Beach. The D-Day invasion was the largest seaborne invasion in history and included over 100,000 Allied troops.
This D-Day exhibit will include the personal papers and other items from the family of Capt. John E. Mellen, who commanded the 818th Amphibious Truck Company and was with them from their training at Camp Gordon Johnston through the end of the war and beyond. The 818th trained at Camp Gordon Johnston late 1943-early 1944. The 818th deployed to England to prepare for the invasion of Normandy and was attached to the 1st Engineer’s Special Brigade and landed on Utah Beach, June 6, 1944. For this they received a Meritorious Unit Citation and Croix de Guerre with palm. Five members of the 818th received Bronze Stars for their actions on that day.
The Carrabelle Beach Assault video will be shown throughout the day running every 10 minutes. This Army training short film shows the D-Day training as it happened on Carrabelle Beach during March of 1943. There are several well-recognized photos of the Carrabelle Beach assaults taken from this video footage, which was filmed by the U.S. Signal Corps. The amphibious training conducted at this site was to be the last training before shipping out to England. Also during this exhibit, there will be other displays to honor D-Day, including the three WWII military vehicles and the replica Higgins Boat on display.
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum is located at 1873 Hwy 98 West, directly across from the very beach where the beach assault training occurred in 1942-1943. Carrabelle Beach was the site of many practice beach assault landings. For more information, contact Camp Gordon Johnston Museum at (850) 697-8575 or museum@campgordonjohnston.com. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
