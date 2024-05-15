FWC Law Enforcement Weekly Reports: May 3-9

CASES
Franklin County
- Officer Hartzog was on patrol at John Gorrie Bridge and observed an individual flounder gigging on the Cat Point area of Apalachicola Bay. Officer Hartzog observed the subject gig an undersized flounder, place it on his fish stringer, and continue searching for more fish. The officer asked to conduct a resource inspection on the subject’s catch and observed the subject to be in possession of undersized flounder. The violations were cited accordingly.
- Officer Hartzog was on patrol at Island Drive and observed an individual flounder gigging on the East Hole area of Apalachicola Bay. The officer observed the subject gig multiple flounder and place them in a bag. The officer asked to conduct a resource inspection, which revealed the subject to be in possession of undersized flounder. The violations were cited accordingly.
- Officer Hartzog was on patrol at Apalachicola Bay and observed two individuals fishing on the causeway under the John Gorrie bridge. The officer pulled his patrol vessel up to the causeway and the subjects began packing their gear and walking away. Officer Hartzog identified himself and asked to conduct a resource inspection, which revealed the subject to be over his daily bag limit of red drum and in possession of several undersized red drum. The violations were cited accordingly.
