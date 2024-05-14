Tuesday, May 14, 2024

There's a lot Happening this weekend in Franklin County!

Weekend Events

Live Oak Gallery: A day of Art with Eluster Richardson

Friday, May 17th


Lunchtime Painting Demonstration at Noon

Holy Family Senior Center – 203 7th Street

Bring a brown bag lunch and watch as Eulster

shows you how he creates a painting.

Free and open to the public. Bottled water will be available.


Artist’s Reception & Show 5-7 p.m.

All are invited to come meet the artist and enjoy

festive drinks and hors d’oeuvres, here at the gallery.

A show of Eluster’s work will be on view.


You have a chance to win a watercolor by Eluster!

Raffle tickets (3 for $20) will be sold at both events.

All proceeds will benefit the Elder Care Community Council (ECCC)

serving the needs of seniors in our community.


More info here: Live Oak Gallery: Art Inspired By Nature in Apalachicola, FL (liveoakgalleryfl.com)



Apalachicola Downtown Walkabout

FRIDAY MAY 17th 5-9pm

Art Galleries & Shops will stay open late so you can browse & discover a new favorite artist or author or pick up that cool item you've had your eye on... Invite some friends and go for a Walkabout!

Weems Memorial Health Fair

Saturday, May 18 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm


Don’t miss this informational event! May 18th at Weems Memorial Hospital. 10am-1pm Saturday.


RIVERPALOOZA

Saturday May 18th


A day to celebrate the Apalachicola River, Basin and Bay with community service, an outpouring of Apalach spirit and just an overall rockin’ good time.

Proceeds benefit the Apalachicola Riverkeeper

Ocean Aid Coastal Clean-Up (8 AM to Noon)

The day starts with a coastal clean-up effort sponsored by Ocean Aid. By boat, car or pedal pick up trash for an opportunity to win fabulous prizes!

Riverpalooza Celebration (Apalachicola Yacht Club Noon – Until)

Music by:

Clayton Mathis,

Chris Matechik,

Flying Fish,

Funky Taters

Raffle for a Wilderness System Tarpon 12 kayak, 2 Electa Cruiser bikes, 1 Yeti Tundra 75 cooler, and a Beach RollR 60 Wheeled Cooler. Cleanup Participants will receive free tickets for the raffle.

Local Apalachicola Bay raised oysters will be available by donation until they’re gone.

Apalachicola Area Historical Society Spring Speaker Series

Saturday, May 18 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm


The Apalachicola Area Historical Society (AAHS) will be presenting another one of their fascinating Spring Speaker Programs featuring Jack Rudloe on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 4:00 pm at the Raney Carriage House, 126 Market Street, Apalachicola, FL.

Jack Rudloe is the founder of Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratory in Panacea, Florida, a unique environmental education center and public aquarium that supplies marine organisms to schools and research laboratories. He is the author of seven well-known books on Florida natural history and marine life.

Seating is limited so come early to get a spot. For more information, please call and leave a message at (850) 653-1700, email to AAHS.Raney@gmail.com, or online at www.apalachicolahistoricalsociety.org. The Raney House Museum is located at 128 Market Street at the corner of Avenue F in historic downtown Apalachicola and is open from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm Tuesday through Saturday. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.

Spring Chesnut Cemetery Ghost Walk

May 18 @ 7:30 pm


Enjoy the Apalachicola Area Historical Society’s annual Spring Ghost Tour walk of the Historic Chestnut Street Cemetery in Apalachicola on May 18. Hauntings will abound when local history enthusiasts don the garb and take on the persona of the cemetery’s notable inhabitants to tell their tale of life in Apalachicola for more than 180 years ago. The Ghostwalk will be held at the Chestnut Street Cemetery on U.S. Highway 98 in Apalachicola.

Tickets for sale at the Cemetery gate that evening!




