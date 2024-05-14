There's a lot Happening this weekend in Franklin County!

Live Oak Gallery: A day of Art with Eluster Richardson
Friday, May 17th
Lunchtime Painting Demonstration at Noon
Holy Family Senior Center – 203 7th Street
Bring a brown bag lunch and watch as Eulster
shows you how he creates a painting.
Free and open to the public. Bottled water will be available.
Artist’s Reception & Show 5-7 p.m.
All are invited to come meet the artist and enjoy
festive drinks and hors d’oeuvres, here at the gallery.
A show of Eluster’s work will be on view.
You have a chance to win a watercolor by Eluster!
Raffle tickets (3 for $20) will be sold at both events.
All proceeds will benefit the Elder Care Community Council (ECCC)
serving the needs of seniors in our community.
More info here: Live Oak Gallery: Art Inspired By Nature in Apalachicola, FL (liveoakgalleryfl.com)
