A project to widen and resurface Hickory Dip Road in Eastpoint is moving forward.
Last week, the Franklin County commission opened qualifications from companies who would like to provide civil engineering services for the project.
That would include construction engineering and inspection of the job.
Only tow companies provided qualifications, one from Panama City and one from Port St. Joe.
Their qualifications will now be considered by a committee for a final recommendation at next week’s county commission meeting.
Hickory Dip is a little over a third of a mile long and connects North Bayshore Drive to Old Ferry Dock Road.
It is a mostly residential neighborhood, though it also is the entrance to the Franklin County Public Library.
The project will widen Hickory Dip Road from 18’ to 24’, as well as add pavement markings and upgrade signage.
Drainage improvements will include the replacement of dual 36” cross drains at Indian Creek.
Roadway drainage will also be evaluated to determine if additional ditches, side drains, and cross drains are needed.
The project is being fully funded by the Florida Department of Transportation.
