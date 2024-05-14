Businesses in Liberty and Wakulla County are eligible for storm assistance through the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program.
The program makes $2 million available for businesses impacted by strong storms and tornadoes that passed through our area last week.
The program is open to the 16 counties affected by the storm.
Interested applicants can apply through July 10th or until all available funds are expended.
The program provides short-term, zero-interest loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury or physical damage due to recent severe weather.
Eligible small businesses may apply for loans of up to $50,000 through the program.
Loans approved through the Emergency Bridge Loan Program are intended to “bridge the gap” between the time a disaster impacts a business and when a business has secured longer term recovery funding, such as federally or commercially available loans, insurance claims, or other resources.
Loans made under this program are short-term, zero-interest, personal loans using State of Florida funds.
They are not grants and loans must be repaid by the approved applicant.
If you would like to find out more or would like to apply for funding, visit www.FloridaJobs.org/EBL
