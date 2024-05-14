Students Can Receive a Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree for Free Starting Fall 2024 Semester

Panama City, FL– If you are a registered nurse looking to earn your Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree, this is a great time.
The Gulf Coast State College Simply Health Scholars Program has received funds for the new scholarship cycle to be awarded for the Fall 2024 Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Select nursing students will receive scholarships to fully cover their tuition and associated costs.
Students who reside in Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Franklin, or Washington counties and are pursuing a BSN starting in the Fall 2024 semester, are encouraged to apply now. The deadline to apply is July 17, 2024.
"This is such a great opportunity for our students to earn a BSN degree for free,” states Dr. John Griggs. “We are very grateful to our partners at Simply Health once again for their generosity."
In 2021, GCSC and Simply Healthcare teamed up to help maintain a robust network of highly skilled health care providers in some of Florida’s most vulnerable communities, to invest in the next generation of health care heroes who will commit to post-graduate work in the Florida Panhandle.
For more information about the program and to apply, please visit https://www.gulfcoast.edu/tuition-aid/financial-aid/grants-and-scholarships/
For information about the BSN Program and how to apply, please contact Dr. John Griggs, jgriggs@gulfcoast.edu or (850) 913-3262.
