Thursday, May 2, 2024

NOAA Fisheries FishNews—May 2, 2024

MAY 2, 2024

Highlights

NOAA Fisheries Releases 2023 Status of Stocks

Group of juvenile coho salmon swimming

We have released the 2023 Status of U.S. Fisheries Report to Congress, highlighting progress in managing the nation’s fish stocks. Read more about the improvements seen in 2023, and what this tells us the resilience of our fisheries.

North Pacific Fisheries Commission Takes Steps to Improve Fisheries Management, Labor Standards, and Illegal Fishing

School of fish swimming in circular formation against dark blue ocean scape

The United States continued to advance its objectives to improve international fisheries management through a successful 8th meeting of the North Pacific Fisheries Commission. Members adopted a revised compliance monitoring scheme and a U.S. proposal to promote labor protections for fishing vessel crews. Other decisions strengthen monitoring of fishing vessels and make progress on protecting deep-sea ecosystems.

Alaska

NOAA Fisheries Issues the Final Rule Implementing Federal Management of Salmon Fishing in the Cook Inlet EEZ Area

Salmon swimming in Alaska

We are implementing federal management of commercial and recreational salmon fishing in the Cook Inlet Exclusive Economic Zone area. The final rule is in response to federal court rulings requiring federal management of salmon fishing in this area  in accordance with the Magnuson-Stevens Act and publication of a final rule by May 1, 2024.

Study Explores Combined Impacts of Ocean Warming and Acidification on Pacific Cod

Newly hatched Pacific cod larva

As the climate changes, the ocean is simultaneously warming and acidifying. Both have been shown to adversely affect the vulnerable early life stages of Pacific cod. A new study takes a look into the future by replicating predicted Alaska ocean conditions in the laboratory to help predict the climate resilience of the valuable Alaska fish.

West Coast

Trout Unlimited Wins Award for California Partnership Uniting Landowners to Save Coho Salmon

Group of people standing on a path surrounded by greenery and fields listening to a man speak in the center of the image

We recognized a novel Trout Unlimited partnership to help save California’s southernmost coho salmon from extinction. Trout Unlimited worked with timber companies, grape growers, private landowners, and state and federal agencies to restore habitat for endangered coho salmon. It’s the largest such initiative in California.

Southeast

470-Acre Coastal Wetland Restored in Louisiana with $14 Million in NOAA Funding

Aerial shot of a group of people waving while standing in a restored marsh

In honor of American Wetlands Month, we’re celebrating the success of a large-scale marsh restoration project in coastal Louisiana. Our Office of Habitat Conservation and partners restored 473 acres of marsh and 11,171 linear feet of ridge habitat in Bayou De Cade, Louisiana.

Rice’s Whales Spotted in the Western Gulf of Mexico

Endangered Rice's whale

On April 11, our scientists observed two endangered Rice’s whales in the western Gulf of Mexico. There are likely fewer than 100 Rice’s whales in the Gulf of Mexico, the only area where the species is known to occur, making this a very exciting sight!

Upcoming Deadlines

May 7: Applications due for the Sea Grant FY 2024 American Lobster Research funding opportunity

May 14: Applications due for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Local Food Promotion Program funding opportunity

May 14: Applications due for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farmers Market Promotion Program funding opportunity

May 14: Applications due for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Regional Food System Partnerships funding opportunity

May 23: Comments due for Proposed Incidental Harassment Authorization for the Vineyard Wind Offshore Wind Project

May 27: Applications for attendance due for the 2024 Marine Resource Education Program Southeast Workshop

May 28: Applications due for two Environmental Protection Agency Clean Ports Program grant competitions

May 28: Comments due for proposed changes to Seafood Inspection Program procedures

June 1: Deadline for nominations for the 2024 Dr. Nancy Foster Habitat Conservation Award

Upcoming Events

May 18: Ocean Fun Days 2024

June 4–6: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting 

June 6–11: North Pacific Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting

June 6–13: Pacific Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting

June 10–14: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting

June 24–28: Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting

June 24–27: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting

June 25: Educator Workshop: Mid-Atlantic Climate Change Education Conference

June 25–27: New England Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting

July 29–August 2: Educator Workshop: Teachers on the Estuary

Federal Register Actions

