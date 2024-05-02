NOAA Fisheries FishNews—May 2, 2024

Upcoming Deadlines
May 7: Applications due for the Sea Grant FY 2024 American Lobster Research funding opportunity
May 14: Applications due for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Local Food Promotion Program funding opportunity
May 14: Applications due for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farmers Market Promotion Program funding opportunity
May 14: Applications due for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Regional Food System Partnerships funding opportunity
May 23: Comments due for Proposed Incidental Harassment Authorization for the Vineyard Wind Offshore Wind Project
May 27: Applications for attendance due for the 2024 Marine Resource Education Program Southeast Workshop
May 28: Applications due for two Environmental Protection Agency Clean Ports Program grant competitions
May 28: Comments due for proposed changes to Seafood Inspection Program procedures
June 1: Deadline for nominations for the 2024 Dr. Nancy Foster Habitat Conservation Award
