The
Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve will celebrate National
Estuaries Day on Friday.
National Estuaries Day is a way to
draw attention to the important estuary systems in the country.
Our local estuary is the second largest
of the 29 in the United States.
The Apalachicola National Estuarine
Research Reserve oversees over 245 thousand acres of local uplands, rivers and
bay helping protect countless species of fish and wildlife including many
threatened and endangered species.
The local estuarine research reserve
injects over 2 million dollars into the local economy every year and employs 26
people.
Make sure to join the Reserve on
Friday from 130 to 530 for the celebration.
Estuaries Day includes plenty of
activities including touch tanks,
exhibits, drone demonstrations, prescribed fire activities, estuary-themed
games and more.
There are also
free Estuaries Day
T-shirt while they last.
Estuaries Day will be held at the
research reserve Nature Center at 108 Island Drive in Eastpoint.
No comments:
Post a Comment