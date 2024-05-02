The Franklin County Health Department has issued a
rabies alert the after they received confirmation of a rabid raccoon in Apalachicola.
The raccoon was killed
on April 30th off 26th Avenue in Apalachicola.
Rabies
is a fatal disease; it can be spread through a bite or scratch or even through
the saliva of an infected animal.
The
health department is urging all pet owners to make sure their animals rabies
shots are up to date.
To
avoid rabies, supervise your animals when they are outdoors.
Don’t
let pets “roam the neighborhood.”
Stay
away from stray or wild animals, especially raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks,
otters, bobcats and coyotes, as they carry a higher risk of rabies and could
require rabies post-exposure treatment.
Do not
touch dogs or cats that are not yours.
Never
touch a bat and never feed raccoons.
Raccoons
are a high-risk rabies vector and feeding them diminishes their fear of humans
and encourages them to frequent areas where they may come into contact with
your family or pets.
If you
see a wild or stray animal that you feel might be infected – call the Franklin
County animal control department immediately at 670-4733.
If you
are bitten pr scratched by a stray animal, seek medical attention immediately
and then contact the Franklin County Health Department.
No comments:
Post a Comment