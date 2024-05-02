Thursday, May 2, 2024

The Franklin County Health Department has issued a rabies alert the after they received confirmation of a rabid raccoon in Apalachicola

The Franklin County Health Department has issued a rabies alert the after they received confirmation of a rabid raccoon in Apalachicola.

 

The raccoon wakilled on April 30th off 26th Avenue in Apalachicola. 

 

Rabies is a fatal disease; it can be spread through a bite or scratch or even through the saliva of an infected animal.

 

The health department is urging all pet owners to make sure their animals rabies shots are up to date.

 

To avoid rabies, supervise your animals when they are outdoors. 

 

Don’t let pets “roam the neighborhood.”

 

Stay away from stray or wild animals, especially raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes, as they carry a higher risk of rabies and could require rabies post-exposure treatment.

 

Do not touch dogs or cats that are not yours. 

 

Never touch a bat and never feed raccoons. 

 

Raccoons are a high-risk rabies vector and feeding them diminishes their fear of humans and encourages them to frequent areas where they may come into contact with your family or pets.

 

If you see a wild or stray animal that you feel might be infected – call the Franklin County animal control department immediately at 670-4733.

 

If you are bitten pr scratched by a stray animal, seek medical attention immediately and then contact the Franklin County Health Department.

https://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/rabies/



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment