People of the Apalachicola Project: May Fieldwork Recap

After an April hiatus, our “People of the Apalachicola: Exploring Cultural Heritage to Support Ecosystem Planning, Management, and Adaptation” project team returned to Apalachicola this May to continue the work of recording and monitoring archaeological sites within the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve (ANERR)!
This month was momentous: our team has now visited all the cultural heritage sites on the initial priority site list at least twice. Monitoring these sites multiple times over the course of the project period (January 1-September 30, 2024) allows us to see short-term change. What do we mean when we talk about short-term change? These changes can be as simple as observing how sand is washing away from a particular area of a site; they can also include seeing how vegetation and animal presence vary with the seasons. These observations then provide us with baseline data for better understanding longer-term dynamics, which can include how storms or development may impact archaeological sites, historic cemeteries, and historic structures.
To keep you informed, here’s a recap of our work during the month of May:
The team coordinated with the Florida Public Archaeology Network’s North Central Region to provide support for the ANERR’s annual Estuaries Day on May 3.
We were joined by Sara Ayers-Rigsby, Director of the Florida Public Archaeology Network’s Southeast and Southwest Regions, to assist with fieldwork.
We visited the St. Vincent Island National Wildlife Refuge to record a site on St. Vincent Island and to discuss field methods with one of the Refuge’s land managers.
The team monitored six sites on the priority list throughout the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve, utilizing photography, photogrammetry (to produce 3D models), and an Arrow Gold RTK GNSS Receiver (for hyper-accurate shoreline measurements.
