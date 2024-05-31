Friday, May 31, 2024

Fun things to do in Gulf County!

The Salt Air Farmers Market occurs on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays starting in January thru the third weekend of December on the promenade at the Cape San Blas Lighthouse.

Market hours are 9am to 1pm, Eastern.

Join us this summer for our first-ever Children's Music, Art & Drama (MAD) Theater Camp, hosted by The Joe!


The Wild Kingdom: a Musical Review

9 am-12:30 pm ET daily, including snack

$150/week, *scholarships available*


Camper ages: Rising 3rd - 7th graders

Registration deadline is May 20th.


For more information, call (850) 229-8747 or email MADcampPSJ@gmail.com

﻿

To sign up,visit:

 https://thejoecenterforthearts41.wildapricot.org/Untitled...

201 Reid Avenue in Port St. Joe, Florida 

www.thejoecenter.org 


 Guess what? Bayside Bakery is turning 3 this June!  Join us for our "Turning 3 Rocks!" rock painting birthday party on Tuesday, 6/18, from 1-4 PM EST at Bayside Bakery & Cafe.  Help us fill our flower bed with cute local art while enjoying cookies and refreshments. Let's celebrate in style!

LUNCH and LEARN IS BACK!

TODAY - June 26!


Join the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce on the fourth Wednesday of each month for a Lunch and Learn at the St Joseph Bay Golf Club's exclusive restaurant, Pomodoro Italian Grill from 12-1 pm. each month will feature a different guest speaker or topic.

﻿

﻿FREE EVENT - DISCOUNTED MENU FOR YOUR PURCHSE


Dates: May 22, June 26, July 24, August 28, September 25, and October 23.

*NO Lunch in November or December.

﻿

June 26 - Our speaker will be Angela Mercer, with Dermatology Specialists of Florida. She will discuss sun safety, sunscreen, skin health, skin cancer, aging, and more!

411 Cape San Blas Rd. Port Saint Joe, FL 32456﻿


Caleb Walston

May 31, 2024 Open 5-10 @ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge Community Center

﻿

Wednesday Weekly Dart Tournament @7pm

Thursday Coed Pool Tournament @7pm AND Karaoke 9-1!

Friday LIVE MUSIC and the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Saturday the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Wine's with Abel June 18

Abel has sourced red and white wines from his travels to the French and Italian Riviera’s! Cost is $25 per person and includes the perfect bite to complement the wine. Please email kgerspacher@bellsouth.net to reserve your spot




﻿Joe Whitmer

President/CEO

 

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

321B Reid Ave

Port St Joe, FL

gulfchamber.org

850-227-1223 Office

FacebookShare This Email
 
XShare This Email
 
LinkedInShare This Email
Facebook




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment