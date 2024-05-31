Fun things to do in Gulf County!

LUNCH and LEARN IS BACK!
TODAY - June 26!
Join the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce on the fourth Wednesday of each month for a Lunch and Learn at the St Joseph Bay Golf Club's exclusive restaurant, Pomodoro Italian Grill from 12-1 pm. each month will feature a different guest speaker or topic.
FREE EVENT - DISCOUNTED MENU FOR YOUR PURCHSE
Dates: May 22, June 26, July 24, August 28, September 25, and October 23.
*NO Lunch in November or December.
June 26 - Our speaker will be Angela Mercer, with Dermatology Specialists of Florida. She will discuss sun safety, sunscreen, skin health, skin cancer, aging, and more!
