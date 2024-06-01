June Wrack Line Newsletter - Newsletter of the Florida Shorebird Alliance June 2024

Photo by Britt Brown
In this Issue
Events & Reminders
June 4. 6:30pm. Sarasota County. Virtual training. Please use the following link to join:
https://audubon.zoom.us/
June 6. 6:30pm. Pinellas County Skimmers. Virtual training. Use the following link to join:
https://audubon.zoom.us/
June 10 - 16. June count window for the Breeding Bird Protocol. Whenever possible,
June 12. 6:30pm. Ft. De Soto. Virtual training. Please use the following link to join:
https://audubon.zoom.us/
June 18 - 20. IBNB Permitted Monitor Survey Experience Event. St Johns County; Anastasia State Park and Summer Haven (tentative). For more information, please contact Amanda Hipps.
June 26. 6:30pm. July 4th Holiday (for stewards that will be volunteering during the holiday). Virtual training. Please use the following link to join:
https://audubon.zoom.us/
June 27. 6:30pm. 3 Rooker. Virtual training. Please use the following link to join:
https://audubon.zoom.us/
All Summer: Beach stewards are needed at important beach nesting sites. Check out
FSA News
IBNB Permitted Monitor Survey Experience Event
In 2022, the FWC approved new Guidelines for four species of imperiled beach-nesting birds (IBNB): American oystercatchers, snowy plovers, least terns, black skimmers. The Guidelines will take effect on October 1st, 2024. Guidelines clarify protections for the species, provide options for avoiding impacts, and provide information on permitting, including minimization and mitigation options, when impacts are unavoidable.
IBNB Permitted Monitors are trained, dedicated individuals with proven shorebird and seabird identification skills and avian survey experience. They are qualified to assist FWC Incidental Take Permittees with minimizing and avoiding harm or harassment of imperiled beach-nesting birds during project activities.
FWC is pleased to announce that it is hosting an IBNB Permitted Monitor Survey Experience Event. It will be hosted from June 18th to June 20th. People with no survey experience should plan to attend all 3 days as they will each be different. The surveys will likely occur in St. Johns County and may expand to Nassau or Duval Counties, depending on where ground nesting is happening at that time.
Each day will be a new experience, guiding attendees on monitoring imperiled beach-nesting birds to become successful monitors! Please contact Amanda Hipps for more information.
The IBNB Permitted Monitor application is available: please visit the FWC's IBNB Permitted Monitor website and FWC’s permitting website.
Frequently Asked Questions About Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI – Strain H5 2.3.4.4) cases have been confirmed in wild birds in Florida. FWC Wildlife Health staff continues to monitor bird mortalities suspected to be attributed to Avian Influenza throughout the state. This strain has been documented in the United States since 2021 and was detected for the first time in Florida in January 2022. Please visit www.myFWC.com/AvianInfluenza for the most updated information.
There is a low risk of HPAI transmission to humans, which can be minimized by following basic safety protocols. To prevent the spread of HPAI, follow the common-sense precautions provided below, which are always recommended to reduce the risk of contracting any disease from wildlife.
Ways to help prevent HPAI spread:
Frequently Asked Questions from Florida Shorebird Alliance Partners:
I work/volunteer as a chick checker at rooftop nesting colonies. Can I continue to safely re-roof fallen chicks?
Yes, while taking the following precautions to minimize risk of HPAI transmission:
I monitor a bird colony during the breeding season, or regularly conduct surveys of breeding birds in Florida. What precautions should I take?
What should I do if observe an injured or entangled bird?
I work in an area where HPAI cases have been confirmed, or sick or dead birds are being observed in the area where I’m working. Are there extra precautions I should take?
FSD Updates
Data Entry Tips - Optional Fields
Do you use the “Optional Fields” in the Florida Shorebird Database (FSD)? These fields are used to document threats and disturbances observed near nests, colonies or chicks. Shorebirds share valuable coastline habitat with people and other animals and sometimes these diverse beach users do not exist harmoniously together, leading to conflicts – an off-leash dog chases a flock of juvenile black skimmers resting on a sand bar or a ghost crab steals eggs from a snowy plover nest. You can use the “Optional Fields” to report these and other disturbances in the FSD, which helps inform local and statewide management strategies to provide better protection for the birds.
The first set of fields deals with disturbance – Did the birds flush? What was the cause? The second set deals with tracks – Did you see any tracks nearby? Can you identify what made them? You can document disturbances and tracks by either selecting from the listed options or by using the “Other” text box to write in a different option. If none of the disturbance or track fields are filled out, the FSD automatically assigns “not recorded”. You can use the last set of fields to document if there was beach raking nearby and if any wet wrack was present.
Don’t forget to use the comment section to provide further explanation of what you observed! Reporting “tracks observed” and “ghost crab” provides the basic information of what and who, but adding comments provides the context. Without comments, all we know is that ghost crabs are in the area. But if comments are included, then we know that “ghost crab tracks were observed in and around nest bowl, and one egg was missing”.
As always, we are happy to answer any questions about documenting disturbances or other data entry quandaries. Email us at FLShorebirdDatabase@myFWC.com!
Ebb Tidings
Chick Data Reminder
Shorebird and seabird chicks are hatching all over the state! These chicks are on the move, and we want to know where they are going! How you report chick data in the Florida Shorebird Database (FSD) varies by species.
Seabird chicks are not very mobile and are dependent on their parents for food, so young chicks (downy, feathered, and some flight-capable) will remain in or very near their colony. These chicks should be counted as part of their colony using the Seabird Colony Form. Flight-capable seabird chicks will eventually start to venture further and further away from their colony. These chicks should be documented using the Roving Chick/Staging Young Form.
Shorebird chicks are very mobile and typically leave their nest shortly after hatching. Any shorebird chick (regardless of age) observed outside of their nest cup should be documented as a roving chick using the Roving Chick/Staging Young Form. Any downy chicks observed inside the nest cup should be documented as nestlings on the Shorebird Nest Form.
Check out the FSA’s shorebird and seabird Aging Guides for help identifying chick ages. As always, we are happy to answer any questions about chick observations or other data entry quandaries. Email us at FLShorebirdDatabase@MyFWC.com!
The Florida Shorebird Alliance (FSA) is a partnership of agencies, non-government organizations, and individuals committed to shorebird and seabird conservation in Florida. FSA partners coordinate their independent work and collaborate to address research, management, education, outreach, and public policy needs.
Saturday, June 1, 2024
June Wrack Line Newsletter - Newsletter of the Florida Shorebird Alliance June 2024
