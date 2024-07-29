Franklin County commissioners, last week, approved changes to the County zoning code to better define when an accessory structure can be built.
Accessory structures are thing like boat houses, pool houses, pole barns and swimming pools.
The issue was raised after a situation on St. George Island, where a structure being called a “pool house” was being built before construction of the primary home began, and neighbors said the pool house was actually a second home on the same lot, which is not allowed under county rules.
Under previous zoning rules, accessory structures could be built once construction of the primary home had started.
The question the county was considering is what defined when construction of the primary home actually begins.
Under the previous rule it could be argued that construction began with site preparation or land clearing, and that ambiguity led to some problems.
Under the changes approved last week, construction of a secondary structure will not be allowed until construction of the primary home has begun.
Specifically, the new rule requires that the foundation or pilings for the primary home be started before approval for construction of an accessory structure will be considered.
The new rule took effect on July 23rd.
Accessory structures are thing like boat houses, pool houses, pole barns and swimming pools.
The issue was raised after a situation on St. George Island, where a structure being called a “pool house” was being built before construction of the primary home began, and neighbors said the pool house was actually a second home on the same lot, which is not allowed under county rules.
Under previous zoning rules, accessory structures could be built once construction of the primary home had started.
The question the county was considering is what defined when construction of the primary home actually begins.
Under the previous rule it could be argued that construction began with site preparation or land clearing, and that ambiguity led to some problems.
Under the changes approved last week, construction of a secondary structure will not be allowed until construction of the primary home has begun.
Specifically, the new rule requires that the foundation or pilings for the primary home be started before approval for construction of an accessory structure will be considered.
The new rule took effect on July 23rd.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment