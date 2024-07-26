Friday, July 26, 2024

Fun things to do in Gulf County and beyond!

Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association - 27th Annual Kingfish Tournament Captains Party! 


Open to the public! Find out what MBARA is all about while enjoying food, drink and live music with BabyGray!


 Join the MBARA (Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association) at the 27th Annual Kingfish Tournament Captains Party!  5-8 central 6-9 eastern


Get ready for an unforgettable night filled with music, exciting raffles, delicious food, and loads of fun!  Don't miss out on this fantastic event!


If you haven't registered yet, don't worry! There's still time to sign up and compete in tomorrow's thrilling tournament! 


Come be a part of the excitement and support the MBARA's mission to protect and preserve our beautiful gulf life through artificial reef initiatives.

Join us for a FREE family friendly movie night at the WindMark Beach community!


The Mallard family is in a bit of rut. While dad Mack is content to keep his family safe paddling around their New England pond forever, mom Pam is eager to shake things up and show their kids—teen son Dax and duckling daughter Gwen—the whole wide world. After a migrating duck family alights on their pond with thrilling tales of far-flung places, Pam persuades Mack to embark on a family trip, via New York City, to tropical Jamaica. As the Mallards make their way South for the winter, their well-laid plans quickly go awry. The experience will inspire them to expand their horizons, open themselves up to new friends and accomplish more than they ever thought possible, while teaching them more about each other—and themselves—than they ever imagined.


Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cQfo0HJhCnE

﻿

WHERE: WindMark Beach Village Center, 101 Good Morning St., Port St. Joe, FL 32456

Join Us for the GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club “Meet the Candidates” Public Forum!


Date: August 1, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM CST

Location: Honeyville Community Center


We're excited to invite you to our nonpartisan forum where you can meet the candidates and hear their priorities for Gulf County. This is a fantastic opportunity to engage with your community and ask important questions!


  • Each candidate will have 3-5 minutes to introduce themselves and discuss key election issues.


  • Submit your questions in writing before the forum.

  • Moderated by a member of the Woman’s Club.


This event is FREE and open to the public. All qualified candidates, whether opposed or unopposed, are invited to participate.


We look forward to seeing you there and fostering community engagement!


September 25 - Kristal Smallwood with Gulf Coast State College

October 23 - Michael Chriszt with the Federal Reserve Bank

*NO Lunch in November or December.

411 Cape San Blas Rd. Port Saint Joe, FL 32456﻿


“The Kitchen”, our food trailer will be open this week during the time the bar is open.

http://www.scalloprepublic.com/the-kitchen-menu/


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge Community Center

﻿

Wednesday Weekly Dart Tournament @7pm

Thursday Coed Pool Tournament @7pm AND Karaoke 9-1!

Friday LIVE MUSIC and the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Saturday the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!




