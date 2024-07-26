Fun things to do in Gulf County and beyond!

Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association - 27th Annual Kingfish Tournament Captains Party!
Open to the public! Find out what MBARA is all about while enjoying food, drink and live music with BabyGray!
Join the MBARA (Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association) at the 27th Annual Kingfish Tournament Captains Party! 5-8 central 6-9 eastern
Get ready for an unforgettable night filled with music, exciting raffles, delicious food, and loads of fun! Don't miss out on this fantastic event!
If you haven't registered yet, don't worry! There's still time to sign up and compete in tomorrow's thrilling tournament!
Come be a part of the excitement and support the MBARA's mission to protect and preserve our beautiful gulf life through artificial reef initiatives.
