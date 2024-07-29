Monday, July 29, 2024

FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK



 

Patches is a 6 yr old terrier mix and a total lovebug.  She is a staff and volunteer favorite and is calm, gentle and loves belly rubs. This little lady weighs in at only 34 lbs so is the perfect size for many people. Looking for a sweet companion to keep you company? You’ll want to meet Patches!

 

 

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.

 

You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.




