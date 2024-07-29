The Franklin County Sheriff’s office will unveil its new scanning system tomorrow that should help keep illegal drugs out of the county jail.
The scanner is called the intercept tech 84 body scanner – it is expected to be installed next Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office already does body searches of inmates entering the jail, but this scanner will allow corrections officers to look into body cavities and see the actual substances inside of them.
The scans take 3.8 seconds and emit a very small amount of radiation.
The machine is already used at most jails; it is similar to what is used by TSA at most airports.
The machine cost about 150 thousand dollars and is being funded through money from an opioid settlement secured by the state attorney general office.
Sheriff AJ smith said the majority of contraband in the jail comes through prisoners – and this machine could save lives by preventing dangerous substances like Fentanyl from entering the facility.
