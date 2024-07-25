Franklin County Schools average a "C" grade in most recent school report card

School grades were released on Wednesday.
The State of Florida issues school grades every year as a way to measure how successful schools around the state are, and whether they are showing improvements from one year to the next.
The Apalachicola Bay Charter School received a C grade for the 2023-2024 school year, down from a B grade the year before.
The Franklin County school received a C grade, the same as the year before.
The Franklin County School district's overall grade was a C, also unchanged from the year before.
Port St. Joe Elementary School in Gulf County earned a C grade last year, Port St. Joe High School earned a B grade.
Wewahitchka elementary School received a C grade this year as did Wewahitchka High School.
The Gulf County School District overall earned a C grade last year, down from a B grade the year before.
The Wakulla School District received an A grade; The Liberty County School District also earned an A grade.
Statewide 64% of all schools earned an “A” or “B” in 2024 compared to 57% in 2023.
Less than 4% of all schools earned a “D” or “F” in 2024 compared to 6% of schools in 2023.
Overall, more than half of all schools in Florida increased their grade or maintained an “A” in 2024.
