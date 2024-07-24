Porch Fest Apalach has selected its charity for this year’s event.
Porch Fest is an annual outdoor concert series that brings a number of bands to Apalachicola, where they perform at various locations around the city, including people’s porches.
This year’s concert will be held on October the 12th.
Every year Porchfest picks a local non-profit group to share in the profits from the event.
Last year’s beneficiary was Elder Care Community Council who received over 15 thousand dollars from money raised during Porch Fest Apalach.
This year, Porch Fest Apalach 2024 has selected Bring Me A Book Forgotten Coast as this year’s charity.
The group is best known for their Book Giveaways and Reading Alouds,
Bring Me A Book is the central nonprofit organization focused on improving childhood literacy in our area.
And they do very good work.
Since their inception, the group has given away thousands of books to local children at various locations including events and libraries.
As part of Bring Me A Book Franklin’s initiative, gift books are also provided for pediatricians and health clinics to distribute during well checks for babies and young children.
https://porchfestapalach.com/
