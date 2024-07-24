Gulf County Chamber's - Membership Spotlight

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT
When you partner with Beach Properties Real Estate Group, you can relax knowing you’re partnering with a team of local specialists who work tirelessly for you so you can enjoy the beach life!
Beach Properties Real Estate Group’s dedicated team of realtors is committed to providing a seamless and enjoyable experience for all their clients. They specialize in homes for sale, beachfront property, and luxury homes in the beautiful Forgotten Coast area.
When you work with Beach Properties, you're working with someone that combines market expertise with entrepreneurial innovation.
Team leader, Kaye Haddock, is the leading real estate agent in Mexico Beach, St. Joe Beach, Windmark Beach, Port St. Joe, St. Joe Bay, Indian Pass, and Cape San Blas. With unparalleled local knowledge and a commitment to exceptional service, Kaye ensures you find the perfect home or investment property.
You don't need to have it all figured out, just give them a call! A Five- Star Experience Is Their Goal!
Beach Properties Real Estate Group
113 Monument Ave., Port St. Joe, FL 32456
(850) 227-2500
Concierge@beachproperties.realtor
www.kayehaddock.com
