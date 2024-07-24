Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Gulf County Chamber's - Membership Spotlight

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

 

Celebrating your marriage on the beach? Or perhaps you are having an event in a bare, empty park?


No matter how it looks at the start, event services and furnishings by Panache Tent + Event enable you to transform your venue into virtually anything you like!


Panache Tent + Event is a full-service event planning and rental company located in Port St. Joe, Florida. We offer the region's largest upscale line of Tents, Chairs, Fine Linens, Crystal Stemware and China. Our service area includes Northwest Florida – Tallahassee, 30A, South Walton, Destin, St. George Island, Cape San Blas, Port St. Joe, WindMark Beach, Mexico Beach, Panama City and Panama City Beach,


Southeast Alabama (inc. Dothan) and Southwest Georgia (inc. Thomasville).

﻿

Please contact Panache Tent + Event Monday through Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm EST at (800) 461-6955 or Info@PanacheTents.com.

Panache Tent + Event

(800) 461-6955

Info@PanacheTents.com

www.panachetents.com

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


The T-Shirt Lady offers cutting edge design and production of screen printed and embroidered apparel for all your attire needs.

The T-Shirt Lady can handle small and larger batches for groups or events - it is your one-stop shop for your promotional apparel products! Contact them for a quote today!

 

T-Shirt Lady

(850) 890-6046

ann.thetshirtlady@gmail.com

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


﻿When you partner with Beach Properties Real Estate Group, you can relax knowing you’re partnering with a team of local specialists who work tirelessly for you so you can enjoy the beach life! 


Beach Properties Real Estate Group’s dedicated team of realtors is committed to providing a seamless and enjoyable experience for all their clients. They specialize in homes for sale, beachfront property, and luxury homes in the beautiful Forgotten Coast area.


When you work with Beach Properties, you're working with someone that combines market expertise with entrepreneurial innovation.


﻿Team leader, Kaye Haddock, is the leading real estate agent in Mexico Beach, St. Joe Beach, Windmark Beach, Port St. Joe, St. Joe Bay, Indian Pass, and Cape San Blas. With unparalleled local knowledge and a commitment to exceptional service, Kaye ensures you find the perfect home or investment property.

﻿

You don't need to have it all figured out, just give them a call! A Five- Star Experience Is Their Goal!

 

Beach Properties Real Estate Group

113 Monument Ave., Port St. Joe, FL 32456

(850) 227-2500

Concierge@beachproperties.realtor

www.kayehaddock.com

LUNCH and LEARN - TODAY!

July 24 - Dusty May with Baysavers


Join the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce on the fourth Wednesday of each month for a Lunch and Learn at the St Joseph Bay Golf Club's exclusive restaurant, Pomodoro Italian Grill from 12-1 pm. each month will feature a different guest speaker or topic.

﻿

﻿FREE EVENT - DISCOUNTED MENU FOR YOUR PURCHSE


Dates: July 24, August 28, September 25, and October 23.

*NO Lunch in November or December.

August 28 - Aaron Farnsley with Farnsley Wealth Managment

September 25 - Kristal Smallwood with Gulf Coast State College

October 23 - Michael Chriszt with the Federal Reserve Bank

Sponsorship of chamber events is a great way support community events while keeping your business on everyone's mind. Scallop Festival and PortOber Festival are two fun events that we actively market to our drive-in, overnight/ weekend visitors. Contact us for more information! joe@gulfchamber.org

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 321B Reid Ave | Port St Joe, FL 32456 US




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment