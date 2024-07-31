FWRI July Research Updates - the Monthly Newsletter of the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute

Turtle Rescues
Earlier this month, our team members were called upon to assist with the rescues of two sea turtles in need near our Melbourne Beach and Tequesta field offices.
Melbourne Beach: Our East Central marine mammal rescue team assisted the Sea Turtle Preservation Society (STPS) with returning an adult female loggerhead sea turtle to the beach after it became disoriented, traveled over the dunes, and was found exhausted near a home along A1A. They were able to carry the turtle back to the beach, where she swam away strongly once reaching the water.
Tequesta: Our Southeastern marine mammal rescue team assisted one of our sea turtle biologists with the rescue of a green turtle that could not submerge due to buoyancy issues. The team successfully captured the turtle using a dipnet and brought it to shore, where it was then taken to a permitted rehabilitation facility.
For more information on sea turtles and how you can help, visit our web page. Please report any sick, injured, or dead turtles to our Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922. FWC Photo.
Largemouth Bass are Now Florida Bass!
Florida’s most popular freshwater game fish has a new name! The American Fisheries Society established the Florida Bass as a separate species from the largemouth bass. This means that in most of Florida (except the western panhandle) what was once known as a largemouth bass is now called a Florida bass. This name change will affect how the fish is referred to in regulations and other communications. However, it will not affect anglers fishing for this iconic freshwater sportfish.
Recent research by Yale University conducted using advanced genetic analysis determined Florida bass to be its own species and confirmed its range is larger than once believed, including parts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. The scientific names have also been updated: the Florida bass is now Micropterus salmoides, and the largemouth bass is now Micropterus nigricans.
Understanding and conserving fish species is crucial for sustainable recreational fishing and biodiversity preservation. This new understanding of black bass (Micropterus spp.) diversity, distribution, and classification provide an important foundation for better managing and conserving these important and iconic fish. Learn more about the Florida bass name change on our web page and read the press release.
Entangled Dolphin Rescue in St. Pete
This month, we received an urgent call reporting a dolphin seen in distress under a St. Pete bridge. When our marine mammal response team arrived on the scene, the dolphin was struggling to reach the surface to breathe. The dolphin’s tail was entangled in a monofilament net, which was also wrapped around the piling of the bridge. The team acted quickly to pull the dolphin to the surface to allow it to breathe, while others investigated and removed the entanglement. Thanks to the timely report from the citizen, the dolphin was freed and swam away alive. Had their call been delayed by even a few moments, the dolphin likely wouldn't have had a chance at survival.
Please report entangled marine mammals to our Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922, so that a trained wildlife official can respond as soon as possible. This response highlights the important role the public has in wildlife rescue, as this dolphin would have most likely drowned if not for this citizen's report to FWC. You can watch the rescue video on our YouTube channel.
Monofilament and other fishing gear entanglements are particularly common threats for marine mammals and can result in serious injury and even death. After the removal, it was determined that the net was likely an illegal gillnet. Do your part to stay educated, and let this case serve as an example of the harmful consequences of employing illegal and unethical fishing techniques. If you haven’t already, please familiarize yourself with fishing regulations, proper gear, and handling methods on our webpage.
Rescue performed under NOAA permit number 18786-03. Photo by Kathy McCallian.
New Publication: The Sheath of a Baby Sawfish
Sawfish are known for their elongated rostrums lined with many sharp, calcified teeth, which we refer to as their “saws.” They use their saws to slash, stun, or lacerate smaller fishes to eat and defend themselves from threats, but these teeth develop much differently than ours and are actually present at birth! While it may sound painful, newborn sawfish are actually equipped with a multilayered, skin-like sheath that covers the teeth and protects the mother and siblings during gestation and birth.
During our team’s 18 years of tagging sawfish, sheaths were documented for 36 newborns, and samples were collected from 6 specimens for laboratory analysis. Analysis showed that the sheath is made of two tissue layers that resemble an epidermis and a dermis, suggesting it may be like a ‘second skin.’ Our biologists described the sheath as firm but with a slight give, and it cannot be easily removed manually. Typically, the sheath is shed within about four days after birth. Learn more about this research online.
These findings expand and clarify what we know about sawfish, but there is still much to learn. How can you help? If you see or catch a sawfish while fishing for other species, please let us know by calling 1-844-4SAWFISH (1-844-472-9347) or e-mailing sawfish@myfwc.com.
FWC relies on peer-reviewed science for its management; access the full publication here.
#MyView: Silver Glen Springs
We’re sharing our front-row view to Florida’s natural beauty. Our team captured this image while snorkeling and conducting a visual survey of striped bass (Morone saxatilis) and sunshine bass in Silver Glen Springs. These fish cannot tolerate the high summer water temperatures of the St. Johns River, so they use the springs as an important thermal refuge. Silver Glen Springs hosts the largest aggregations of these fish, exceeding 3,000 in the hottest part of the summer. FWC Photo.
