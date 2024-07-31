Early voting will begin next week for local primary elections.
The primary election will be held on August 20th with early voting beginning on Thursday, August 8th.
August 8th is also the last day to request a ballot to vote by mail.
Early voting will end on Saturday, August 17th.
The only local race that will be decided in the primary this year is for District 1 County Commissioner between incumbent Ricky Jones and Russell Alan Turner, both of whom are running as Republicans.
There are a number of races that will be decided in the general election, which will be held in November.
There will be a race for Tax collector between Republican Amy Braxton Cook and Teresa Ann Martin, who has no party affiliation – one of them will replace Rick Watson, who is retiring this year.
There will also be a race for School Superintendent this year between incumbent Republican Steve Lanier and Democrat Jill Rudd.
District 3 commissioner Anthony Croom Jr., who was named to the position earlier this year after the death of Noah Lockley, will face Elinor Mount-Simmons for that seat.
Croom is running as a Republican and Mount-Simmons as a Democrat.
The general election will be held on November 5th, with early voting beginning on October 24th.
The voter registration deadline for the general election is October the 7th.
