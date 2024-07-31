If you are a hunter looking for exotic prey, you still have time to sign up for the 2024 Python Challenge competition.
The hunt takes place on public lands in South Florida beginning August 9th, and registration is open until the last day of the competition on August 18th.
Burmese Pythons are an invasive snake species that are spreading through South Florida – impacting native wildlife and birds.
The snakes can grow to almost 20 feet.
One thousand and fifty people from 35 states, and Belgium, registered for the 10-day competition in 2023.
Participants this year will have the chance to win a share of more than $25,000 in prizes while removing invasive Burmese pythons from the wild.
There are prizes of up to 10,000 dollars for killing the most Burmese pythons or 1000 bucks for killing the longest.
You can register for this year's event on-line at FLpythonchallenge.org.
https://flpythonchallenge.org/
