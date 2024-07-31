Gulf County Chamber's - Membership Spotlight

At Scallop Cove you can find everything you need for your next visit to Cape San Blas, Florida! Their General Store offers groceries, beer and wine, breakfast, lunch & dinner, ice cream, draft beer on tap, beach toys, clothing and souvenirs, onsite coin laundry, firewood, ice, Free Wifi, and unleaded fuel.
Scallop Cove Bait and Tackle has everything you need for your next fishing trip! Stock up on live and frozen bait, fishing gear, scalloping gear and much more!
Planning your next water adventure? Rent a kayak, paddle board, or pontoon boat at Scallop Cove Too! At St. Joseph Peninsula State Park, which also features camping accessories, essential groceries, ice, frozen bait, and snacks!
Visit Scallop Cove at their three locations on Cape San Blas today!
Scallop Cove General Store
4310 Cape San Blas Rd, Cape San Blas, FL
(850) 227-1573
Open Winter Hours: Mon - Sat 7am-8pm EST | Sun 8am-8pm EST
Scallop Cove Bait and Tackle
4306 Cape San Blas Rd, Cape San Blas, FL
(850) 227-7557
Open Fall/Winter Hours: Everyday 8am-5pm EST
Scallop Cove Too! @ State Park
8899 Cape San Blas Rd, Cape San Blas, FL
(850) 229-1188
Open Hours: Everyday 10am-6pm EST *weather permitting*
