Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Gulf County Chamber's - Membership Spotlight

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Coastal Cabin offers a vast array of gift and décor ideas just for you! Their thoughtfully chosen merchandise features original, nostalgic, and of course nautical items that include candles, jewelry, antiques, decorations for men and women with a number of different themes, items for kids, plus so much more!


Coastal Cabin has recently announced their expansion into a second location: Coastal Cabin’s Harbor Market at 106 Reid Ave. Port St Joe, Florida.

Be sure to go visit them soon!


Coastal Cabin

408 Reid Ave, Port St Joe, FL

Coastal Cabin’s Harbor Market

106 Reid Ave. Port St Joe, FL

At Scallop Cove you can find everything you need for your next visit to Cape San Blas, Florida! Their General Store offers groceries, beer and wine, breakfast, lunch & dinner, ice cream, draft beer on tap, beach toys, clothing and souvenirs, onsite coin laundry, firewood, ice, Free Wifi, and unleaded fuel.


Scallop Cove Bait and Tackle has everything you need for your next fishing trip! Stock up on live and frozen bait, fishing gear, scalloping gear and much more!

Planning your next water adventure? Rent a kayak, paddle board, or pontoon boat at Scallop Cove Too! At St. Joseph Peninsula State Park, which also features camping accessories, essential groceries, ice, frozen bait, and snacks!


Visit Scallop Cove at their three locations on Cape San Blas today!


Scallop Cove General Store

4310 Cape San Blas Rd, Cape San Blas, FL

(850) 227-1573

Open Winter Hours: Mon - Sat 7am-8pm EST | Sun 8am-8pm EST


Scallop Cove Bait and Tackle

4306 Cape San Blas Rd, Cape San Blas, FL

(850) 227-7557

Open Fall/Winter Hours: Everyday 8am-5pm EST


Scallop Cove Too! @ State Park

8899 Cape San Blas Rd, Cape San Blas, FL

(850) 229-1188

Open Hours: Everyday 10am-6pm EST *weather permitting*

St. Joe Rent-All is a full-service tool and equipment sales and rental business offering a wide range of rental inventory.


They also offer Equipment for Sale, Golf Carts for sale or rent, golf cart repairs, Small Engine Repair and parts, Tool repair, Storage Buildings, L.P. gas and more.


Their primary location is in Port St. Joe, just 35 miles east of Panama City, Florida and convenient to St. George Island, Apalachicola, Indian Pass, Cape San Blas, Windmark Beach, Mexico Beach, St. Joe Beach and Wewahitchka. They also offer an additional storage facility on Highway 71 in White City.


St. Joe Nursery & Supply offers landscapers and homeowners a wide variety of salt and drought tolerant plants, tropicals, annuals, perennials and evergreens. They also carry a full line of garden chemicals, fertilizers, bag dirt, mulches and compost.

 

St Joe Rent-All Nursery Supply

706 First St, Port St Joe, FL

OPEN: MON, TUES, THU, FRI   7:30AM - 5:00PM / WED, SAT  7:30AM - 1:00PM ET

September 25 - Kristal Smallwood with Gulf Coast State College

October 23 - Michael Chriszt with the Federal Reserve Bank

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 321B Reid Ave | Port St Joe, FL 32456 US




