As Florida’s back to school sales tax holiday begins, the month-long Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday is coming to an end.
The Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday ends on Wednesday, July 31st; it covers items ranging from fishing supplies, and outdoor recreation equipment to admissions to state parks and museums.
The Sales Tax Holiday also covers items families use during the summer, including boating and water activity supplies, camping and fishing gear, sporting equipment and entertainment.
This year’s tax holiday also adds tax-free savings on eligible electric scooters.
The state is also not charging sales tax on live music and sporting events between July 1st and December 31st, as well on tickets for movies, fairs and festivals.
