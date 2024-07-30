The Florida Forest Service is making $2 million dollars available to landowners through the Florida’s Future Forests Program.
Now in its fourth year, the program offers landowners cost-share payments to help increase the acreage of Florida’s healthy forests, which provide clean air, clean water, wildlife habitat, recreation, and thousands of essential products.
A majority of Florida’s state’s forests are privately owned, so Florida landowners are key to maintaining and conserving forests and natural resources for future generations.
This program helps landowners offset the initial cost of site preparation, seedlings, and the planting of seedlings.
Applicants may request funding for tree establishment practices on a minimum of 10 acres and up to a maximum of 250 acres.
Since 2021, the Florida Legislature has appropriated approximately $14 million for this program.
The funds have already been used to create 26,000 acres of healthy forests in Florida.
The Florida’s Future Forests Program is open to non-industrial, private landowners, local governments, and registered nonprofit organizations.
To obtain an application and learn more about the Florida’s Future Forests Program, visit the Florida Department of Agriculture Website.
https://www.fdacs.gov/FutureForests
