The Greater Amberjack season will start a month later than usual this year.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission issued an executive order this month to modify the recreational season for greater amberjack in state waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
The recreational season, previously scheduled to open on August 1st, will now open September 1st and remain open through October 31st.
Recreational harvest of Gulf greater amberjack will remain closed during August.
The action is being taken to protect the Greater Amberjack population which is overfished and experiencing overfishing.
The shorter season will help prevent quota overages and mitigate risks of paybacks and seasonal closures.
The state rules are consistent with the new recreational season recommended by the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council in Gulf federal waters.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission issued an executive order this month to modify the recreational season for greater amberjack in state waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
The recreational season, previously scheduled to open on August 1st, will now open September 1st and remain open through October 31st.
Recreational harvest of Gulf greater amberjack will remain closed during August.
The action is being taken to protect the Greater Amberjack population which is overfished and experiencing overfishing.
The shorter season will help prevent quota overages and mitigate risks of paybacks and seasonal closures.
The state rules are consistent with the new recreational season recommended by the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council in Gulf federal waters.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment