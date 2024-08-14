A four-vehicle accident on Highway 319, just south of Crawfordville sent three people, including two teenagers, to the hospital, one in critical condition.
The accident happened just before 2:30 Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of 319 and Woodland Drive.
The Highway patrol said the accident happened when a northbound sedan carrying a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl failed to slow down for traffic.
The driver tried to avoid a rear-end collision by swerving into the southbound lane, but still managed to clip the car in front of him before driving into the path of a southbound pickup truck.
That collision put the truck into a spin where it sideswiped a third vehicle before rolling completely over and coming to rest on its tires.
The driver and passenger in the sedan were taken to the hospital, the passenger in critical condition.
The driver of the truck, a 52-year-old woman from Crawfordville, was also seriously injured in the crash.
The drivers and passengers in the other two vehicles, who were all between the ages of 14 and 18, were uninjured.
