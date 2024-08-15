The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will honor eight young people from Tallahassee on Friday for the role they played in saving a family from a house fire at Alligator Point.
The fire happened just after midnight on July 5th at a house at 1577 Alligator Drive.
A family of ten, including a grandfather, parents and children, was asleep in the home when the fire began.
The Tallahassee teens were staying with their family in a nearby home when they saw the fire and ran to the burning house and banged on the doors and windows to wake up the sleeping family.
Everyone escaped unharmed, though the home was completely destroyed.
It’s believed that the fire started because of a lithium battery powered golf cart that was being charged.
The sheriff’s department will present the group with a “Life Saving Award” on Friday afternoon at 1:30 at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Highway 65.
