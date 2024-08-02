As the 2024 Hurricane Season moves closer to
what could be its most active phase, its important to have a hurricane survival
kit, just in case.
A well-stocked hurricane survival kit should
have everything you and your family might need if a major storm hits the area.
Most importantly you should have water and
food, at least enough for three days, along with non-perishable food items like
energy bars, canned goods, and dried fruits.
And don't forget a manual can opener.
A First Aid Kit is also essential and should
Include bandages, antiseptics, pain relievers, any prescription medications,
and other basic medical supplies.
Pack weather-appropriate clothing, sturdy
shoes, and personal hygiene items like toothpaste, soap, and sanitary products.
You should also have some basic tools, and at
least one flashlight, with extra batteries, matches or a lighter, and a whistle
can also be very useful.
A battery powered or wind-up radio can help
keep you informed even if the power goes out.
Keep copies of identification, insurance
policies, medical records, and any other crucial documents in a waterproof
container.
If you are unsure about what you might need
should a major storm hit our area this year, you can go to the Franklin County
emergency Management website to see what is needed for a well-stocked hurricane
survival kit.
And don’t forget
that this year there will also be a second 14-day tax-free period on hurricane
supplies, though it is still a few weeks away.
The second
holiday comes right before the peak time of hurricane season, and will run from
august 24th through September the 6th.
www.franklinemergencymanagement.com
