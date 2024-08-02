Friday, August 2, 2024

As the 2024 Hurricane Season moves closer to what could be its most active phase, its important to have a hurricane survival kit, just in case

A well-stocked hurricane survival kit should have everything you and your family might need if a major storm hits the area.

 

Most importantly you should have water and food, at least enough for three days, along with non-perishable food items like energy bars, canned goods, and dried fruits.

 

And don't forget a manual can opener.

 

A First Aid Kit is also essential and should Include bandages, antiseptics, pain relievers, any prescription medications, and other basic medical supplies.

 

Pack weather-appropriate clothing, sturdy shoes, and personal hygiene items like toothpaste, soap, and sanitary products.

 

You should also have some basic tools, and at least one flashlight, with extra batteries, matches or a lighter, and a whistle can also be very useful.

 

A battery powered or wind-up radio can help keep you informed even if the power goes out.

 

Keep copies of identification, insurance policies, medical records, and any other crucial documents in a waterproof container.

 

If you are unsure about what you might need should a major storm hit our area this year, you can go to the Franklin County emergency Management website to see what is needed for a well-stocked hurricane survival kit.

 

And don’t forget that this year there will also be a second 14-day tax-free period on hurricane supplies, though it is still a few weeks away.

 

The second holiday comes right before the peak time of hurricane season, and will run from august 24th through September the 6th.

 

www.franklinemergencymanagement.com



