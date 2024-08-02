Franklin County Emergency Management is monitoring potential tropical cyclone four, as of the latest forecast Franklin County is out of the cone of prediction, however, due to the prominent levels of uncertainty this could change.
Currently there are no evacuation orders for Franklin County. There is a chance of coastal and river flooding with this storm.
If you live in areas prone to flooding, please take precautions.
Furthermore, dangerous rip currents are expected.
Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Stay out of the water.
Follow the advice of beach flags.
If caught in a rip current, relax and float.
Do not swim against the current.
If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline.
If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
At this time, we are not planning to open sandbag locations tomorrow 8/3/24. If there is a change in the forecasted tack, we will reassess the possibility of opening them.
DO NOT drive through flood waters. It only takes a few inches to make your vehicle float away, and the water could conceal other hazards.
Franklin County Emergency Management we continue to monitor this storm through the weekend and will update the community as the storm progresses. Pay close attention to local weather conditions and go to the Emergency Management website at https://www.franklinemergencymanagement.com/ for more weather information.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
