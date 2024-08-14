Don’t forget that you can early vote now in the local primary elections.
The primary election will be held on August 20th; early voting ends on August 17th.
You can early vote daily between 8:30 and 5:30 daily at the Supervisor of Elections Office in Apalachicola and the Courthouse Annex in Carrabelle.
The only local race that will be decided in the primary this year is for District 1 County Commissioner between incumbent Ricky Jones and Russell Alan Turner, both of whom are running as Republicans.
Republicans will also vote for their local Republican Committeeman – that race is between Rick Watson and John Helms.
Democrats are also voting for their candidate for US Senator and for State Senator District 3, while republicans will also vote for State Senator District 3 as well as their candidate for US Congress.\
before you vote, be sure to check out your sample ballot on-line at www.votefranklin.com
