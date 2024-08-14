Gulf Coast State College is now taking applications for its Fall Education Encore program.
The Education Encore program is for people, particularly seniors, who would like to keep learning, but don't need the hassle of grades and tests.
There are a number of courses to choose from ranging from beginning Bridge to an overview of Florida’s Native plants.
There are classes on yoga, current foreign policy, understanding bitcoin and dozens more.
The courses are held at the Gulf Coast state College Panama City Campus on 6 consecutive Fridays from September 20th – October 25th.
The fee for the program is $125.
You can get more information and view the digital catalog, at www.gulfcoast.edu/Encore
