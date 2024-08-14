Paddy's Raw Bar will host its 11th annual Pork off
for the Pink Out fundraiser on Labor Day, September the 2nd and they
are looking for grill masters to compete.
The Pork Off for the Pink Out is a local BBQ cook-off and if
you want to take part, you need to register by August 28th.
You can register at Paddy's Raw Bar on East Pine Avenue on
St. George Island.
The cost to compete is 50 dollars, and the money benefits
Franklin Needs Inc. to provide financial assistance for those fighting breast
cancer in Franklin County.
Even if you don't plan to compete, you are invited to come
out to Paddy's Raw Bar on Labor Day where they will have RIB and BBQ plates
with sides on sale starting at 11am.
They will also have racks of ribs available for purchase.
And again, if you would like to take part in the cook-off, be
sure to contact Paddy's Raw Bar as soon as possible to get signed up.
