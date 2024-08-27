Downtown Carrabelle is now an official historic district.
On July 11th, the National Park Service officially listed the Downtown Carrabelle Historic District in the National Register of Historic Places.
The designated area falls between the Carrabelle River, Avenue C Southeast, Southeast 3rd street and East Meridian Street.
The designation should open up some grants for the city to help preserve its historic buildings.
It will also allow the city to put up signs direction people to historic downtown Carrabelle.
On July 11th, the National Park Service officially listed the Downtown Carrabelle Historic District in the National Register of Historic Places.
The designated area falls between the Carrabelle River, Avenue C Southeast, Southeast 3rd street and East Meridian Street.
The designation should open up some grants for the city to help preserve its historic buildings.
It will also allow the city to put up signs direction people to historic downtown Carrabelle.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment