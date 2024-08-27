Work
is expected to begin in the next few weeks to replace the boat ramp on Old
Ferry Dock Road.
The
boat ramp is scheduled to close on September the 9th, and should
reopen in January.
Harders and Sons will do the work at a cost of just over a million dollars.
The ramp was last renovated in
1985.
The project includes removing the
existing boat ramp and concrete sheet pile wall and replacing them with a steel
sheet pile wall, two 20-foot-wide boat ramps and a fixed timber dock.
There will also be some needed
improvements to the access road to the Ramp.
The project has been a long time
coming.
The design phase of the project
was approved in 2018, but the final permits and design were only approved by Florida
Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Army Corp of engineers in
2022.
The money for construction only
became available late last year.
