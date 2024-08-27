Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Work is expected to begin in the next few weeks to replace the boat ramp on Old Ferry Dock Road.

 

The boat ramp is scheduled to close on September the 9th, and should reopen in January.

 

HG Harders and Sons will do the work at a cost of just over a million dollars.

 

The ramp was last renovated in 1985.

 

The project includes removing the existing boat ramp and concrete sheet pile wall and replacing them with a steel sheet pile wall, two 20-foot-wide boat ramps and a fixed timber dock.

 

There will also be some needed improvements to the access road to the Ramp.

 

The project has been a long time coming.

 

The design phase of the project was approved in 2018, but the final permits and design were only approved by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Army Corp of engineers in 2022.

 

The money for construction only became available late last year.

 





