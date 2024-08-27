Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Gulf Counties

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Permit: Air - General Permit
Project Name: JASON WHITE CONSTRUCTION , LLC
Location Id: 7776108
Location Name: JASON WHITE CONSTRUCTION , LLC
County: Franklin
Application Number: 7776108-002
For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 717-9000
Permit: Water - Domestic Wastewater Collection/Transmission System
Project Name: SALT PINES SD LPS-SEWER
Location Id: 452137
Location Name: SALT PINES SUBDIVISION
County: Gulf
Application Number: 452137-002
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
