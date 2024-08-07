Early voting will begin tomorrow for the local primary elections.
The primary election will be held on August 20th with early voting beginning on Thursday, August 8th and ending on August 17th.
You can early vote daily between 8:30 and 5:30 daily at the Supervisor of Elections Office in Apalachicola and the Courthouse Annex in Carrabelle.
August 8th is also the last day to request a ballot to vote by mail.
The only local race that will be decided in the primary this year is for District 1 County Commissioner between incumbent Ricky Jones and Russell Alan Turner, both of whom are running as Republicans.
Republicans will also vote for their Republican Committeeman – that race is between Rick Watson and John Helms.
There are a number of races that will be decided in the general election, which will be held in November.
There will be a race for Tax collector between Republican Amy Braxton Cook and Teresa Ann Martin, who has no party affiliation – one of them will replace Rick Watson, who is retiring this year.
There will also be a race for School Superintendent this year between incumbent Republican Steve Lanier and Democrat Jill Rudd.
District 3 commissioner Anthony Croom Jr., who was named to the position earlier this year after the death of Noah Lockley, will face Elinor Mount-Simmons for that seat.
Croom is running as a Republican and Mount-Simmons as a Democrat.
The general election will be held on November 5th, with early voting beginning on October 24th.
The voter registration deadline for the general election is October the 7th.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment