Wakulla County is looking for someone to serve on the Value Adjustment Board.
The Value Adjustment Board hears concerns from Wakulla County taxpayers who object to their property assessments.
Typically, the board only conducts 3 or 4 meetings during the months of August, September, and October.
The Value Adjustment Board citizen appointment must own homesteaded property in Wakulla County.
Interested persons should submit a cover letter explaining their interest in serving on the board no later than August 23rd.
You can e-mail your information to Jessica Welch, Public Services Director at jwelch@mywakulla.com.
