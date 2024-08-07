A 70-year-old Wewahitchka man was struck by a vehicle and killed while fishing from a bridge on Indian Pass Road.
The accident happened at 2:30 this afternoon on Indian Pass Road just north of Painted Pony Road.
The Highway patrol said the man was fishing from the bridge when he was hit by a northbound White Honda Odyssey driven by a 27-year-old man from Port St. Joe.
The driver of the Odyssey was trying to remove a cell phone from his pocket which caused him to travel off of the right side of the road and strike the pedestrian.
The driver was uninjured in the accident, and the Highway Patrol said charges are pending the result of their investigation.
The accident happened at 2:30 this afternoon on Indian Pass Road just north of Painted Pony Road.
The Highway patrol said the man was fishing from the bridge when he was hit by a northbound White Honda Odyssey driven by a 27-year-old man from Port St. Joe.
The driver of the Odyssey was trying to remove a cell phone from his pocket which caused him to travel off of the right side of the road and strike the pedestrian.
The driver was uninjured in the accident, and the Highway Patrol said charges are pending the result of their investigation.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment