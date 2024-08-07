Sunsets Return - The Monthly Newsletter of the City of Mexico Beach

|SUNSETS RETURN
We are fortunate to experience a beautiful sunset every day here in Mexico Beach. It's a free art show that we hope everyone visiting gets to enjoy. We want you to know you are invited to experience one of these marvelous sunsets, and you can return for more. If you've not made it down to the beach this year or need a reason to come back, we invite you to join us. The upcoming fall is when it starts to cool down in the evenings, so now is the time to use that PTO! And Mother Nature will paint you a beautiful picture in the sky when you are here.
|
AND THE WINNER IS. . .
Up for grabs last month was a 24-hour paddleboard rental from Top Notch Beach Rentals. The lucky winner is Cheryl R. from Gruetli-Laager, TN. Congrats, Cheryl!
AUGUST GIVEAWAY
This month's giveaway is lunch for two from Killer Seafood. They're known for their seafood-shack eats, from grilled shrimp to fish tacos to fried shrimp baskets, in down-home digs. Killer Seafood has been serving up local and visitor favorites since 2003. CHUM and GET IT! To place your name in the hat, email Kathy at kathy@mexicobeach.com.
|MEET MEXICO BEACH
This month, we're delighted to introduce the best coffee shop and café in Mexico Beach, Caribbean Coffee. If you start your morning with coffee or like to enjoy a refreshing drink during the day, Caribbean Coffee & Café is the place to be. They offer breakfast pastries, sandwiches, waffles (on Wednesdays), and a wide variety of hot and cold beverages. They are in our colorful shops located on Highway 98 and are open seven days a week. Stop by, grab a coffee and a cinnamon roll, and say hello to the friendly staff at the coffee shop!
|
KOREY AND ASHLEE
We would like to introduce you to Korey and Ashlee. They joined us from Ohio to celebrate their love with a romantic beach wedding. It was a beautiful day with a lovely ceremony. Congratulations, Korey and Ashlee!
|
FARMERS & CRAFT MARKET
|AUGUST 10 & 24
|Come spend the morning at the Mexico Beach Farmers & Craft Market at Parker Park, located at 2500 Highway 98. Vendors will include produce, fresh jellies, one-of-a-kind crafts, and much more. Each market there is sure to have new vendors, so be sure to come every time. If you'd like to be a vendor, sign up now. This market is put on by the Special Events for Mexico Beach, Inc.
|
BAY SCALLOP SEASON
|August 16-September 24
|Ready to explore for scallops? The 2024 season opens on August 16 and ends on September 24 for scalloping in St. Joseph Bay. This season opening is from the Mexico Beach Canal in Bay County through the westernmost point of St. Vincent Island in Franklin County. To learn more about the requirements or obtain a Florida saltwater fishing license, click below.
|
MUSIC IN THE PARK
|Every Thursday in September
|Need to hear some great tunes and enjoy a sunset? Well then, you're in luck! Our Music in the Park concert series takes place every Thursday in September from 5:00-7:00 p.m., featuring live music from around the area and local favorites on the stage at Parker Park. Each concert is free and open to the public. Be sure to bring your blankets, chairs, and picnic supplies for a great evening, just in time for sunset.
|A FRIENDLY REMINDER:
Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave and please remain off the sand dunes and out of the sea oats to ensure their continued nourishment. There are boardwalks and walking paths that can be accessed to reach the beach. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.
|GRILLED TRIGGERFISH WITH FRIED GARLIC & CHILES
|We publish it with the compliments of the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association cookbook. (MBARA.org)
INGREDIENTS
Triggerfish fillets with skin
1/2 tsp crushed red pepper
6 Tbsp olive oil
4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
3 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley
Coarse kosher salt
Black pepper
DIRECTIONS
|Lightly brush a fish grill basket or grill rack with oil and prepare your barbecue (medium-high heat). Sprinkle fish fillets on both sides with coarse salt and black pepper. Place fish in the grill basket or directly on the grill rack, skin side down. Grill until opaque in the center, about 4-5 minutes per side. Transfer to a platter and cover to keep warm. Heat olive oil in a small skillet over high heat. Add garlic and sauté until fragrant and lightly golden, about 1 minute. Add crushed red pepper and stir for 15 seconds. Immediately pour the garlic chili mixture over the fish. Sprinkle with chopped parsley and serve. Enjoy!
|LADY GOLFERS
ENJOY SOME OBSERVATIONS AND
QUOTES FROM LADY GOLFERS:
Golf is a game invented by the same people who think music comes out of a bagpipe.
-Ai Miyazato
My golf bag has more personality than my ex-boyfriend.
-Brittany Lincicome
Why is it called golf? Because all the other four-letter words were already taken.
-Lorena Ochoa
Golf's three ugliest words: "Still your shot."
-Stacy Lewis
Golf: the perfect combination of athletic ability and the inability to count past five.
-Lorena Ochoa
My golf score seems to improve considerably when I have the scorecard.
-Patty Sheehan
Golf is a game where the ball lies poorly and the players well.
-Cristie Kerr
Golf: a game where you yell "fore," shoot six, and write down five.
-Paula Creamer
The only thing in my bag that works is my bug spray.
-Dottie Pepper
I've spent most of my life golfing. The rest I've just wasted.
-Annika Sörenstam
No comments:
Post a Comment