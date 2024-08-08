Thursday, August 8, 2024

The St. Joseph Bay Humane society needs people who can foster a dog for a few days while the Humane society does some construction work.

Construction has started on the shelter’s outside dog holding area.
While the work is done, the dogs need a place to go for at least two days while they build and insulate the area.

Vacationers are even invited to foster a dog a dog.

All supplies will be provided by the Humane Society.

If you would like to help, contact the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society at 850-227-1103 or go on-line to https://www.sjbhumanesociety.org/ and fill out an application.




