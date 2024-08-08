Gulf County Chamber's - Membership Spotlight

“We kayaked on Dead Lakes many times, but this Campground was really the ultimate experience! Very well-maintained flat grounds, helpful and friendly staff, a lot of amenities and endless recreational options. Great cellular coverage, too. Easy pull-through with RV. Kayaking on the Lakes is paradise” - latest Tripadvisor review
The Dead lakes & Howard Creek RV Campgrounds offer:
Room for in-space Tow Vehicle Parking - Electricity Hookup 20, 30, & 50 Amp - Water Hookup - Sewer hookup (Sites 1-7 & 16-21) - Picnic Tables - Gravel and milled asphalt
Playground - Picnic Pavilions - 2 Lakes on the property that are perfect for youth fishing and kayaking
Designated tent areas for scout troops or other groups
Store – Showers – Restrooms – Laundry – Playground - Dump Station - WiFi (at store)
Access to Dead Lakes Fishing - Access to Apalachicola River
- Fishing piers on small lakes
- Kayak rental nearby
- Short drive to coastal beaches
Dead lakes & Howard Creek RV Campgrounds
482 Gary Rowell Road
Wewahitchka, FL 3246
Email: deadlakesrvpark@gmail.com
Phone: Only between 8 am to 7 pm CST (850) 639-1008
