Thursday, August 8, 2024

Gulf County Chamber's - Membership Spotlight

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Renting The Coast Is a Property Management Company that serves Port St. Joe, Cape San Blas, St. Joe Beach, and Mexico Beach, Florida.


They focus on keeping their inventory low so that they can provide their owners with a personal touch when managing their homes. They are a family run business that is 100% accessible to owners and guests. They treat your home like their own!


Communication is very important to Renting The Coast, they are always available so you have access to get the answer you need at any time. 


With shorter contracts, by adjusting prices daily according to the market, and by advertising your home on all platforms possible, Renting the Coast will work with you to keep your home booked!


Renting the Coast

(850) 340-3243

kam@rentingthecoast.com

https://rentingthecoast.com

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Saving money is a vital concern for nearly everyone and that is why it is important that you find the best possible rate for your auto and homeowners insurance policy. Working with an independent agency can help you get the coverage you need at a price you can afford.


Insuring the Coast ensures their policies cover all those details for total peace of mind. They are based out of Port St Joe, Florida and insuring all of Florida with Homeowner’s, Auto, Commercial, and more!


Choose an independent agency that will make things easy for you and save you money too. Contact them today to get started👇

𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁

850-227-6494

Kam@Insuringthecoastfl.com

www.insuringthecoastfl.com

“We kayaked on Dead Lakes many times, but this Campground was really the ultimate experience! Very well-maintained flat grounds, helpful and friendly staff, a lot of amenities and endless recreational options. Great cellular coverage, too. Easy pull-through with RV. Kayaking on the Lakes is paradise” - latest Tripadvisor review

The Dead lakes & Howard Creek RV Campgrounds offer:


  • Full-Size RV sites

Room for in-space Tow Vehicle Parking - Electricity Hookup 20, 30, & 50 Amp - Water Hookup - Sewer hookup (Sites 1-7 & 16-21) - Picnic Tables - Gravel and milled asphalt

  • Family and Pet Friendly

Playground - Picnic Pavilions - 2 Lakes on the property that are perfect for youth fishing and kayaking

Designated tent areas for scout troops or other groups

  • Site Amenities

Store – Showers – Restrooms – Laundry – Playground - Dump Station - WiFi (at store)

  • Boat Ramps

Access to Dead Lakes Fishing - Access to Apalachicola River

  • Fishing piers on small lakes
  • Kayak rental nearby
  • Short drive to coastal beaches


SCALLOP SEASON IS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER,

RESERVE YOUR SITE TODAY!

 

Dead lakes & Howard Creek RV Campgrounds

482 Gary Rowell Road

Wewahitchka, FL 3246

Email: deadlakesrvpark@gmail.com

Phone: Only between 8 am to 7 pm CST (850) 639-1008

