Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin County

Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: LYNCH SF DOCK
Location Id: 297245
Location Name: 289 MAGNOLIA BAY DRIVE [DOCK]
County: Franklin
Application Number: 297245-002
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: 289 MAGNOLIA BAY DRIVE [DOCK]
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: WHITTEN DOCK
Location Id: 427156
Location Name: 2280 HIGHWAY 98
County: Franklin
Application Number: 427156-003
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: 2280 HIGHWAY 98
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: OBSTRUCTION REMOVAL PHASE 2
Location Id: 451854
Location Name: APALACHICOLA REGIONAL AIRPORT
County: Franklin
Application Number: 451854-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: APALACHICOLA REGIONAL AIRPORT
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: BENNETT DOCK
Location Id: 383382
Location Name: ALAN ANDERSON - 331 LAND ST
County: Franklin
Application Number: 383382-002
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: ALAN ANDERSON - 331 LAND ST
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
