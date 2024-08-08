People of the Apalachicola Project: August Newsletter

If you couldn’t make it to one of our Community Conversation workshops or still have more to say, we want to hear from you! This survey will help us understand the ways in which the local community values cultural resources like archaeological sites, historic structures, historic cemeteries, and more. A Qualtrics online survey will collect responses; the survey contains 20 questions and takes only about 15 minutes to complete. Please help us out!
Finally, as hurricane season is upon us, stay safe and prepare adequately. Although other portions of the state were more heavily affected by Hurricane Debby, please always feel free to reach out to us or to the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve (850.670.7700) if you see that an archaeological site has been exposed and negatively impacted. The best thing to do in these cases is to not move or pick anything up, but to take a photograph, get GPS coordinates, and contact someone for assistance!
